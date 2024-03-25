Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WPS Design Workshop [Image 1 of 2]

    WPS Design Workshop

    UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brannon Deugan 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    The Inter-American Defense College (IADC) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) hosted the North American Defense Framework for Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Design Workshop on February 28-29, 2024. The purpose of the WPS Design Workshop was for experts from the defense sectors in United States, Canada, Mexico and The Bahamas to collaborate to draft a framework for building enduring and practical WPS capabilities in North America.

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 15:20
    Photo ID: 8308284
    VIRIN: 240229-N-SD965-1002
    Resolution: 1430x804
    Size: 305.89 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, WPS Design Workshop [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WPS Design Workshop
    WPS Design Workshop

    JTF-CS participates in WPS Design Workshop

    Women Peace and Security (WPS)

