The Inter-American Defense College (IADC) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) hosted the North American Defense Framework for Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Design Workshop on February 28-29, 2024. The purpose of the WPS Design Workshop was for experts from the defense sectors in United States, Canada, Mexico and The Bahamas to collaborate to draft a framework for building enduring and practical WPS capabilities in North America.

