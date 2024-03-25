The Inter-American Defense College (IADC) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) hosted the North American Defense Framework for Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Design Workshop on February 28-29, 2024. The purpose of the WPS Design Workshop was for experts from the defense sectors in United States, Canada, Mexico and The Bahamas to collaborate to draft a framework for building enduring and practical WPS capabilities in North America.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 15:20
|Photo ID:
|8308289
|VIRIN:
|240229-N-SD965-1001
|Resolution:
|1430x536
|Size:
|336.48 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WPS Design Workshop [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JTF-CS participates in WPS Design Workshop
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT