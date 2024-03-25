Boxer officers earn Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer qualification

Lt. Shaun Williams, Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) general medical officer, and a native of Yona, Guam, poses for a photo in his office after earning the Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer qualification while the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, March 24, 2024. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 15:19
|Photo ID:
|8308274
|VIRIN:
|240324-N-UY363-1009
|Resolution:
|4627x3085
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|YONA, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
