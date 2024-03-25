Lt. Shaun Williams, Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) general medical officer, and a native of Yona, Guam, poses for a photo in his office after earning the Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer qualification while the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, March 24, 2024. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 15:19 Photo ID: 8308274 VIRIN: 240324-N-UY363-1009 Resolution: 4627x3085 Size: 1.23 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: YONA, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boxer officers earn Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer qualification [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.