    Boxer officers earn Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer qualification

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Lt. Shaun Williams, Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) general medical officer, and a native of Yona, Guam, poses for a photo in his office after earning the Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer qualification while the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, March 24, 2024. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 15:19
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: YONA, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer officers earn Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer qualification [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

