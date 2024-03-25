Boxer officers earn Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer qualification

Lt. Melvin Rolon, Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) Medical administration officer, and a native of Aibonito, Puerto Rico, poses for a photo in the medical bay after earning the Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer qualification while the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, March 24, 2024. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

