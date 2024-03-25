Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ONI Recognizes 2023 NIP Awardees During 142nd Anniversary [Image 4 of 4]

    ONI Recognizes 2023 NIP Awardees During 142nd Anniversary

    SUITLAND, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Christopher McGinity 

    Office of Naval Intelligence

    SUITLAND, MD (Mar 22, 2024) The Naval Intelligence Professionals 2023 awardees pose for a group photo following the Office of Naval Intelligence’s 142nd anniversary and NIP awards ceremony. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chris McGinity)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 13:59
    Photo ID: 8308068
    VIRIN: 240322-N-AY968-4996
    Resolution: 6816x4869
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: SUITLAND, MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ONI Recognizes 2023 NIP Awardees During 142nd Anniversary [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher McGinity, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ONI Recognizes 2023 NIP Awardees During 142nd Anniversary
    ONI Recognizes 2023 NIP Awardees During 142nd Anniversary
    ONI Recognizes 2023 NIP Awardees During 142nd Anniversary
    ONI Recognizes 2023 NIP Awardees During 142nd Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Intelligence
    ONI
    Naval Intelligence Professionals

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT