ONI Recognizes 2023 NIP Awardees During 142nd Anniversary

SUITLAND, MD (Mar 22, 2024) The Office of Naval Intelligence color guard presents colors during the national anthem as part of the ONI 142nd anniversary and Naval Intelligence Professionals awards ceremony. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chris McGinity)

Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Location: SUITLAND, MD, US