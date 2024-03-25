Lt. Col. Marie Harnly led the Situation Room’s first renovation in almost two decades, as the Director of Special Projects at the White House. Pictured here is Harnly during a readiness training.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 12:07
|Photo ID:
|8307767
|VIRIN:
|240326-O-CF481-1577
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|130.2 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Woman Behind the Situation Room: Lt. Col. Marie Harnly [Image 2 of 2], by Emma Loscalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Woman Behind the Situation Room: Lt. Col. Marie Harnly
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT