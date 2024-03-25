Lt. Col. Marie Harnly led the Situation Room’s first renovation in almost two decades, as the Director of Special Projects at the White House. Pictured here is Harnly during a readiness training.

Date Taken: 03.26.2024 The Woman Behind the Situation Room: Lt. Col. Marie Harnly [Image 2 of 2], by Emma Loscalzo