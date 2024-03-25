Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Woman Behind the Situation Room: Lt. Col. Marie Harnly [Image 1 of 2]

    The Woman Behind the Situation Room: Lt. Col. Marie Harnly

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Emma Loscalzo 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Air Force civil engineer, Lt. Col. Marie Harnly led the Situation Room’s first renovation in almost two decades as the Director of Special Projects at the White House. Pictured here is Harnly during her assumption of command of Incirlik Air Base, Turky, prior to her role at the White House.

