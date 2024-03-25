The Woman Behind the Situation Room: Lt. Col. Marie Harnly

Air Force civil engineer, Lt. Col. Marie Harnly led the Situation Room’s first renovation in almost two decades as the Director of Special Projects at the White House. Pictured here is Harnly during her assumption of command of Incirlik Air Base, Turky, prior to her role at the White House.

