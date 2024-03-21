The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted a Women’s History Month “Lunch & Learn” event March 19 highlighting the U.S. Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. The “Six Tripple Eight” was the first-and-only all-Black, all-female Army unit to deploy overseas during World War II. It consisted of 855 women under the command of Lt. Col. Charity Adams, the first African-American woman commissioned in the Women’s Army Corps. (Photo Source: National Archive and Records Administration)
Army Reserve ambassador highlights female Army trailblazers
