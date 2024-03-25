Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve ambassador highlights female Army trailblazers

    Army Reserve ambassador highlights female Army trailblazers

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    99th Readiness Division

    The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted a Women’s History Month “Lunch & Learn” event March 19 highlighting the U.S. Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. The “Six Tripple Eight” was the first-and-only all-Black, all-female Army unit to deploy overseas during World War II. It consisted of 855 women under the command of Lt. Col. Charity Adams, the first African-American woman commissioned in the Women’s Army Corps. (Photo Source: United States Department of Defense)

