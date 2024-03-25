Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- TTC Dix 80th Training Command, water purification. March 22, 2024

These TTC Dix 80th Training Command (TASS) solders are conducting water purification training at the Water Purification Site (Hanover Lake) on the Fort Dix Range Complex. Water Treatment Training includes installation of components and the operation and maintenance of equipment used in the production, storage, and distribution of potable water. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
