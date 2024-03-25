Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- TTC Dix 80th Training Command, water purification. March 22, 2024 [Image 1 of 4]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- TTC Dix 80th Training Command, water purification. March 22, 2024

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    These TTC Dix 80th Training Command (TASS) solders are conducting water purification training at the Water Purification Site (Hanover Lake) on the Fort Dix Range Complex. Water Treatment Training includes installation of components and the operation and maintenance of equipment used in the production, storage, and distribution of potable water. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 09:22
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US
    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- TTC Dix 80th Training Command, water purification. March 22, 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    water purification.
    JB-MDL US ASA FORT DIX. TTC Dix 80th Training Command

