U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Phillip Ryan, Commander of Combined Special Operations Joint
Task Force-Levant, bids farewell to Iraqi Lt. General Abdul Kareem and his team as they
conclude the Higher Military Commission meeting on March 24, 2024, Baghdad, Iraq.
This meeting was conducted to address the future of coalition forces in Iraq and
continued partnership in the region. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Matthew
Wisdom)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 08:52
|Photo ID:
|8307335
|VIRIN:
|230324-A-NL676-6712
|Resolution:
|5891x3927
|Size:
|27.95 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, High Military Commission 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Matthew Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT