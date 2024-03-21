Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Military Commission 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    High Military Commission 2024

    IRAQ

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Wisdom 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Phillip Ryan, Commander of Combined Special Operations Joint
    Task Force-Levant, bids farewell to Iraqi Lt. General Abdul Kareem and his team as they
    conclude the Higher Military Commission meeting on March 24, 2024, Baghdad, Iraq.
    This meeting was conducted to address the future of coalition forces in Iraq and
    continued partnership in the region. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Matthew
    Wisdom)

    This work, High Military Commission 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Matthew Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

