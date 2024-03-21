U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Phillip Ryan, Commander of Combined Special Operations Joint

Task Force-Levant, bids farewell to Iraqi Lt. General Abdul Kareem and his team as they

conclude the Higher Military Commission meeting on March 24, 2024, Baghdad, Iraq.

This meeting was conducted to address the future of coalition forces in Iraq and

continued partnership in the region. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Matthew

Wisdom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 08:52 Photo ID: 8307335 VIRIN: 230324-A-NL676-6712 Resolution: 5891x3927 Size: 27.95 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, High Military Commission 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Matthew Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.