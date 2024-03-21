Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Military Commission 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    High Military Commission 2024

    IRAQ

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Wisdom 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joel Vowell, Commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation
    Inherent Resolve, exchanges a handshake with Iraqi Lt. General Abdul Kareem after the
    annual High Military Commission meeting on March 24, 2024, Baghdad, Iraq. The
    meeting was to discuss the presence of Coalition Forces in Iraq and the continuation of
    Operation Inherent Resolve. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Matthew Wisdom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 08:52
    Photo ID: 8307333
    VIRIN: 230324-A-NL676-4847
    Resolution: 4256x2837
    Size: 8.11 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Military Commission 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Matthew Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cooperation
    SOTF
    CSOJTF Levant
    CJTF OIR
    CSOJTF - L

