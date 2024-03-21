U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joel Vowell, Commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation

Inherent Resolve, exchanges a handshake with Iraqi Lt. General Abdul Kareem after the

annual High Military Commission meeting on March 24, 2024, Baghdad, Iraq. The

meeting was to discuss the presence of Coalition Forces in Iraq and the continuation of

Operation Inherent Resolve. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Matthew Wisdom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 08:52 Photo ID: 8307333 VIRIN: 230324-A-NL676-4847 Resolution: 4256x2837 Size: 8.11 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, High Military Commission 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Matthew Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.