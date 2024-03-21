High Military Commission 2024

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joel Vowell, Commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation
Inherent Resolve, exchanges a handshake with Iraqi Lt. General Abdul Kareem after the
annual High Military Commission meeting on March 24, 2024, Baghdad, Iraq. The
meeting was to discuss the presence of Coalition Forces in Iraq and the continuation of
Operation Inherent Resolve. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Matthew Wisdom)
