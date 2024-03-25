RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest senior master sergeants

U.S. Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing and 352nd Special Operations Wing celebrate senior master sergeant selects at a promotion release party at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 21, 2024. The selectees joined the members that make up 3% of the enlisted armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB