    RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest senior master sergeants [Image 3 of 4]

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest senior master sergeants

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing and 352nd Special Operations Wing celebrate senior master sergeant selects at a promotion release party at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 21, 2024. The selectees joined the members that make up 3% of the enlisted armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

    This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest senior master sergeants [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #100thARW #352ndSOW #SMSgt #ReaDyCulture

