U.S. Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing celebrate with a selectee during the senior master sergeant release party at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 21, 2024. The selectees joined the members that make up 3% of the enlisted armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 06:59
|Photo ID:
|8307252
|VIRIN:
|240321-F-KM921-1107
|Resolution:
|4116x2739
|Size:
|913.63 KB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest senior master sergeants [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT