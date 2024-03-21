Students from Prairie View A&M University’s Concert Chorale join the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus for a finale performance of “Battle Hymn of the Republic” to close out the Navy’s premier choir performance at the university on their 2024 national tour. The Sea Chanters traveled 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

