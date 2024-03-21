Midshipmen from the Prairie View A&M University ROTC program applaud during the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performance on campus during the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. The Navy’s premier choir will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 00:40 Photo ID: 8307063 VIRIN: 240325-N-OA196-1177 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.27 MB Location: PRAIRIE VIEW, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Prairie View A&M University [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.