Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month Spotlight: Tiffany liga-Saole [Image 3 of 4]

    Women's History Month Spotlight: Tiffany liga-Saole

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Tiffany liga-Saole discusses plans with colleagues as part of a feature spotlight story for Women's History Month in March 2024. liga-Saole is currently the deputy assistant regional engineer for Navy Region Hawaii. The Department of the Navy (DON) celebrates Women's History Month to commemorate the contributions of military and civilian women to the DON. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 23:22
    Photo ID: 8307006
    VIRIN: 240321-N-XM133-1007
    Resolution: 2832x4256
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month Spotlight: Tiffany liga-Saole [Image 4 of 4], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's History Month Spotlight: Tiffany liga-Saole
    Women's History Month Spotlight: Tiffany liga-Saole
    Women's History Month Spotlight: Tiffany liga-Saole
    Women's History Month Spotlight: Tiffany liga-Saole

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Region Hawaii
    Women's History Month
    Human Resources
    Anna Marie G. Gonzales
    Tiffany liga-Saole

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT