Women's History Month Spotlight: Tiffany liga-Saole

Tiffany liga-Saole poses for a photo as part of a feature spotlight story for Women's History Month in March 2024. liga-Saole is currently the deputy assistant regional engineer for Navy Region Hawaii. The Department of the Navy (DON) celebrates Women's History Month to commemorate the contributions of military and civilian women to the DON. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US