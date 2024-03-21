Yorktown, Va. (March 22, 2024) Gary Pounder, Work-Life Manager at the Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown’s Fleet & Family Support Center facilitates an Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) Table Top Exercise (TTX) along with other members of the installation’s Incident Management Team. This preliminary TTX was in preparation for the upcoming hurricane exercise. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 19:57 Photo ID: 8306900 VIRIN: 240322-N-TG517-1864 Resolution: 4068x2844 Size: 1.28 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NWS Yorktown's Fleet & Family Support Center conducts table top exercise [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.