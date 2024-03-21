Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown's Fleet & Family Support Center conducts table top exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (March 22, 2024) Gary Pounder, Work-Life Manager at the Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown’s Fleet & Family Support Center facilitates an Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) Table Top Exercise (TTX) along with other members of the installation’s Incident Management Team. This preliminary TTX was in preparation for the upcoming hurricane exercise. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Fleet and Family Support Center
    Hurricane Preparedness
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

