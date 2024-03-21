Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM hosts NATO partner in Exercise Cougar South 2024 [Image 22 of 23]

    DM hosts NATO partner in Exercise Cougar South 2024

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    wo CF-18 Hornet aircraft assigned to the Royal Canadian Air Force taxi during Exercise Cougar South at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 14, 2024. ECS was an eight-week training mission designed to enhance tactical fighter readiness and weapon maintenance in the Northern Atlantic Treaty Organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 19:41
    Photo ID: 8306844
    VIRIN: 240314-F-DX569-1642
    Resolution: 3409x2435
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM hosts NATO partner in Exercise Cougar South 2024 [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    interoperability
    ACC
    Teamwork
    Royal Canadian Air Force
    Exercise Cougar South 2024

