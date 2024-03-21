An CF-18 Hornet aircraft assigned to the Royal Canadian Air Force taxis during Exercise Cougar South at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 14, 2024. ECS was an eight-week training mission designed to enhance tactical fighter readiness and weapon maintenance in the Northern Atlantic Treaty Organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|03.14.2024
|03.25.2024 19:41
|8306840
|240314-F-DX569-1633
|3012x2151
|2.51 MB
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
This work, DM hosts NATO partner in Exercise Cougar South 2024 [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
