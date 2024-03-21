Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hazmat Response [Image 11 of 15]

    Hazmat Response

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aaron Weaver, 366th Medical Group bioenvironmental flight commander, briefs other first responders during a response to a possibly contaminated building to collect a sample on Aug. 16, 2023, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. During a routine ventilation cleaning at the commissary, a white dust was discovered. Not taking any chances, a hazmat team was deployed to take samples and determine if the dust posed a risk. The dust was determined to be non-hazardous. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 18:22
    Photo ID: 8306748
    VIRIN: 230816-F-JI530-1093
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 11.15 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Firefighter
    First Responders
    Emergency Response
    366th Fighter Wing
    Bioenvironmental Engineering

