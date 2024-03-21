Hazmat Response

Staff Sgt. Braxton Horton, 366th Medical Group bioenvironmental NCO in charge of readiness, responds to a real-world sample testing request on Aug. 16, 2023, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. During a routine ventilation cleaning at the commissary, a white dust was discovered. Not taking any chances, a hazmat team was deployed to take samples and determine if the dust posed a risk. The dust was determined to be non-hazardous. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

