Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Maitre meets Japan Col. Tomioka [Image 2 of 4]

    Maj. Gen. Maitre meets Japan Col. Tomioka

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Maj. Gen. Benjamin Maitre, director of strategy and concepts at Headquarters Air Force, speaks with Col. Norimitsu Tomioka, director of defense plans, policy and programs division with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 22, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 10:24
    Photo ID: 8305804
    VIRIN: 240322-F-LE393-1006
    Resolution: 4827x3862
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Maitre meets Japan Col. Tomioka [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Maitre meets Japan Col. Tomioka
    Maj. Gen. Maitre meets Japan Col. Tomioka
    Maj. Gen. Maitre meets Japan Col. Tomioka
    Maj. Gen. Maitre meets Japan Col. Tomioka

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    JASDF
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    LE393
    DAF
    Eric R. Dietrich

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT