SECNAV Del Toro Attends MC-LEF Semper Fidelis Gala

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Mar. 15, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro is awarded the Globe & Anchor Award at the Marine Corps - Law Enforcement Foundation (MC-LEF) 2024 Semper Fidelis Gala. MC-LEF has awarded over $92 million in educational accounts and other humanitarian assistance to over 4800 recipients. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jared Mancuso)

