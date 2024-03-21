Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro Attends MC-LEF Semper Fidelis Gala [Image 1 of 4]

    SECNAV Del Toro Attends MC-LEF Semper Fidelis Gala

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (Mar. 15, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro is awarded the Globe & Anchor Award at the Marine Corps - Law Enforcement Foundation (MC-LEF) 2024 Semper Fidelis Gala. MC-LEF has awarded over $92 million in educational accounts and other humanitarian assistance to over 4800 recipients. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jared Mancuso)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 10:14
    VIRIN: 240321-N-LY692-2004
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US
    SECNAV
    Marine Corps
    Award
    Semper Fidelis
    Department of the Navy
    MC-LEF

