NMCB 11 at work in Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam. (March 19, 2024) Equipment Operator Constructionman John Perez, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, checks wind speed during crane operations onboard Camp Covington, Guam, March 19, 2024. NMCB 11 Detachment Guam, assigned to 30 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed supporting Seabee missions across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, enable expeditionary logistics and power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Construction Mechanic Constructionman Recruit Brody Leger)

