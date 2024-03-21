Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 11 at work in Guam [Image 2 of 5]

    NMCB 11 at work in Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Brody Leger 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    SANTA RITA, Guam. (March 19, 2024) Equipment Operator Constructionman John Perez, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, checks wind speed during crane operations onboard Camp Covington, Guam, March 19, 2024. NMCB 11 Detachment Guam, assigned to 30 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed supporting Seabee missions across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, enable expeditionary logistics and power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Construction Mechanic Constructionman Recruit Brody Leger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 10:08
    Photo ID: 8305795
    VIRIN: 240319-N-WA318-1002
    Resolution: 3000x4000
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 11 at work in Guam [Image 5 of 5], by SR Brody Leger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 11 at work in Guam
    NMCB 11 at work in Guam
    NMCB 11 at work in Guam
    NMCB 11 at work in Guam
    NMCB 11 at work in Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guam
    alfa company
    cese
    NMCB 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT