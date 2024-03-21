NMCB 11 at work in Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam. (March 18, 2024) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Marco Torres, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, washes down a 12K forklift during routine maintenance onboard Camp Covington, Guam, March 18, 2024. NMCB 11 Detachment Guam, assigned to 30 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed supporting Seabee missions across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, enable expeditionary logistics and power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Construction Mechanic Constructionman Recruit Brody Leger)

