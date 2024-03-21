Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officer Training School Staff Inspire Class 24-09 with On-the-Run Motivation for Strong Finish [Image 2 of 2]

    Officer Training School Staff Inspire Class 24-09 with On-the-Run Motivation for Strong Finish

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Brian Krause 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Staff members at the Air Force Officer Training School actively engage in motivating officer trainees from class 24-09 during their first physical fitness assessment by running alongside them and offering words of encouragement to help them finish strong. This hands-on approach not only fosters a sense of camaraderie but also inspires the trainees to push themselves to their limits and strive for excellence. The staff members' dedication and support play a crucial role in instilling discipline, determination, and resilience in the trainees as they work towards achieving their goals in the military.

    This work, Officer Training School Staff Inspire Class 24-09 with On-the-Run Motivation for Strong Finish [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

