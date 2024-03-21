Staff members at the Air Force Officer Training School actively engage in motivating officer trainees from class 24-09 during their first physical fitness assessment by running alongside them and offering words of encouragement to help them finish strong. This hands-on approach not only fosters a sense of camaraderie but also inspires the trainees to push themselves to their limits and strive for excellence. The staff members' dedication and support play a crucial role in instilling discipline, determination, and resilience in the trainees as they work towards achieving their goals in the military.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 10:05
|Photo ID:
|8305793
|VIRIN:
|240319-F-CU756-1179
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Officer Training School Staff Inspire Class 24-09 with On-the-Run Motivation for Strong Finish [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
