Officer Training School Staff Inspire Class 24-09 with On-the-Run Motivation for Strong Finish

Staff members at the Air Force Officer Training School actively engage in motivating officer trainees from class 24-09 during their first physical fitness assessment by running alongside them and offering words of encouragement to help them finish strong. This hands-on approach not only fosters a sense of camaraderie but also inspires the trainees to push themselves to their limits and strive for excellence. The staff members' dedication and support play a crucial role in instilling discipline, determination, and resilience in the trainees as they work towards achieving their goals in the military.

Date Taken: 03.18.2024
Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US