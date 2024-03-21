Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officer Training School Staff Lead Class 24-10 in Precision PFA Instruction for Peak Performance

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Brian Krause 

    Air University Public Affairs

    During a training session at the Officer Training School, staff members are actively demonstrating and providing detailed instruction to officer trainees from class 24-10 (Mod 1) on the proper procedures for the Performance Fitness Assessment (PFA). This includes thorough explanations of each exercise, such as push-ups, sit-ups, and the 1.5-mile run, along with demonstrations of correct form and technique.
    Module 1 of Officer Training School focuses on preparing future officers to assimilate into the military culture and be able to adapt to the challenging and demanding environment.

