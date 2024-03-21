During a training session at the Officer Training School, staff members are actively demonstrating and providing detailed instruction to officer trainees from class 24-10 (Mod 1) on the proper procedures for the Performance Fitness Assessment (PFA). This includes thorough explanations of each exercise, such as push-ups, sit-ups, and the 1.5-mile run, along with demonstrations of correct form and technique.
Module 1 of Officer Training School focuses on preparing future officers to assimilate into the military culture and be able to adapt to the challenging and demanding environment.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 10:05
|Photo ID:
|8305789
|VIRIN:
|240319-F-CU756-9403
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.12 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Officer Training School Staff Lead Class 24-10 in Precision PFA Instruction for Peak Performance [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
