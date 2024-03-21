Officer Training School Staff Lead Class 24-10 in Precision PFA Instruction for Peak Performance

During a training session at the Officer Training School, staff members are actively demonstrating and providing detailed instruction to officer trainees from class 24-10 (Mod 1) on the proper procedures for the Performance Fitness Assessment (PFA). This includes thorough explanations of each exercise, such as push-ups, sit-ups, and the 1.5-mile run, along with demonstrations of correct form and technique.

Module 1 of Officer Training School focuses on preparing future officers to assimilate into the military culture and be able to adapt to the challenging and demanding environment.

