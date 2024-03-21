Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Nimitz Middle School

The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus pose in front of a mural honoring Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitiz, the namesake of Nimitz Middle School in San Antonio, Texas, following the ensemble’s performance on their 2024 national tour. The school models their curriculum after many aspects of Navy culture, including their motto of honor, courage and commitment, and their official song “Anchors Aweigh.” The Sea Chanters, the official chorus of the United States Navy, will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour, giving 17 concerts to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

