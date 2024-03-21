Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Nimitz Middle School [Image 2 of 6]

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Nimitz Middle School

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performs a special Music in the Schools concert at Nimitz Middle School in San Antonio, Texas, on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. The school was named for Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitiz, originally from Fredericksburg, Texas, who commanded the Pacific Fleet during World War II. The school models their curriculum after many aspects of Navy culture, including their motto of honor, courage and commitment, and their official song “Anchors Aweigh.” The Sea Chanters, the official chorus of the United States Navy, will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour, giving 17 concerts to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    San Antonio
    Sea Chanters
    2024 National Tour
    Nimitz Middle School

