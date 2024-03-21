Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Ishigaki, Japan [Image 11 of 12]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Ishigaki, Japan

    ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    ISHIGAKI, Japan (Mar. 11, 2024) Cmdr. Stephen Szachta, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), welcomes Ishigaki City Assembly members to the ship in Ishigaki, Japan during a regularly scheduled port visit. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.24.2024 22:43
    Photo ID: 8305401
    VIRIN: 240311-N-BS159-6009
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Ishigaki, Japan [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    PORT VISIT
    DDG 115
    RPR
    ISHIGAKI

