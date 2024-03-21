ISHIGAKI, Japan (Mar. 11, 2024) Lt. Chris Lelah poses with members of the Ishigaki Chamber of Commerce for a photo on the fo’c’sil of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in Ishigaki, Japan during a regularly scheduled port visit. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2024 22:43
|Photo ID:
|8305397
|VIRIN:
|240311-N-BS159-5019
|Resolution:
|5617x3745
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Ishigaki, Japan [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
