Luke Days 2024 attendees walk around a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, Phoenix, Arizona, during Luke Days 2024, March 24, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The KC-135 was one of numerous aircraft on display at Luke Air Force Base during the two-day airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2024 22:42
|Photo ID:
|8305386
|VIRIN:
|240324-F-AL900-2086
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|7.57 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Days 2024: Day 2 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT