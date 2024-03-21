Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Days 2024: Day 2 [Image 12 of 13]

    Luke Days 2024: Day 2

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger  

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Luke Days 2024 attendees walk around a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, Phoenix, Arizona, during Luke Days 2024, March 24, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The KC-135 was one of numerous aircraft on display at Luke Air Force Base during the two-day airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.24.2024 22:42
    Photo ID: 8305386
    VIRIN: 240324-F-AL900-2086
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Days 2024: Day 2 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force Base
    Airshow
    Arizona
    Phoenix
    56th Fighter Wing
    Luke Days 2024

