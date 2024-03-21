Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Days 2024: Day 2 [Image 13 of 13]

    Luke Days 2024: Day 2

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger  

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard drill team performs during Luke Days 2024, March 24, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard delivers premier ceremonial honors, inspires the nation, and represents all Airmen and Guardians to the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.24.2024 22:42
    Photo ID: 8305428
    VIRIN: 240324-F-AL900-1185
    Resolution: 3949x2221
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Days 2024: Day 2 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

