Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity eyewear fabrication spaces

Yorktown, Va. (March 20, 2024) Sergeant First Class Angel Pabon, assigned to the Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity (NORA) onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown provides some insights to the production of prescription eyewear. NORA, a component of the Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) is responsible for providing prescription eyewear for servicemembers, retirees, family members, dependents and various select categories of personnel as outlined in SECNAVINST 68101.1 and AFI 44-117. NORA is the DoD Program Executive Office for the Optical Fabrication Enterprise and has oversight of all military optical fabrication worldwide. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

