    Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity eyewear fabrication spaces [Image 11 of 21]

    Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity eyewear fabrication spaces

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (March 20, 2024) A sailor assigned to the Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity (NORA) onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown works on fabricating prescription eyewear. NORA, a component of the Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) is responsible for providing prescription eyewear for servicemembers, retirees, family members, dependents and various select categories of personnel as outlined in SECNAVINST 68101.1 and AFI 44-117. NORA is the DoD Program Executive Office for the Optical Fabrication Enterprise and has oversight of all military optical fabrication worldwide. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.24.2024 21:02
    Photo ID: 8305340
    VIRIN: 240320-N-TG517-8115
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity eyewear fabrication spaces [Image 21 of 21], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Eyeglasses
    Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity
    Prescription Eyewear

