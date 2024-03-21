U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Melissa Martin assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing conducts an inspection, Swanton, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2023. Martin was awarded the 2023 Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award for the dedication to her work. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2024 09:49
|Photo ID:
|8305150
|VIRIN:
|240107-Z-EY297-1016
|Resolution:
|4614x3266
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Turning Struggles into Strengths [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brittni Capozzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Turning Struggles into Strengths
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT