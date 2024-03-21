Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turning Struggles into Strengths [Image 1 of 5]

    Turning Struggles into Strengths

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Melissa Martin assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing conducts an inspection, Swanton, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2023. Martin was awarded the 2023 Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award for the dedication to her work. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.24.2024 09:49
    Photo ID: 8305148
    VIRIN: 240107-Z-EY297-1008
    Resolution: 6163x4457
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US
    Turning Struggles into Strengths

    SNCO
    180FW
    IG
    airmen of the year
    AOY

