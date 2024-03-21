Marines and Sailors Give Back in Visakhapatnam

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Maxwell Gallahan, center left, a platoon commander and Lance Cpl. Adam Myers, an antitank missile gunner, both assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a tug-of-war competition during a community relations event during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 22, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

