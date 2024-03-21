Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines and Sailors Give Back in Visakhapatnam [Image 5 of 14]

    Marines and Sailors Give Back in Visakhapatnam

    VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA

    03.21.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gerardo Gonzalez, a motor transport technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, helps paint a mural at a community relations event during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 22, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.24.2024 04:49
    Photo ID: 8305084
    VIRIN: 240321-M-EV477-1265
    Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, IN
