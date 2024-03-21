Marines and Sailors Give Back in Visakhapatnam

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gerardo Gonzalez, a motor transport technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, helps paint a mural at a community relations event during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 22, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.24.2024 Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, IN