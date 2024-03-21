Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished Visit [Image 3 of 4]

    Distinguished Visit

    FIJI

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    240306-N-FN072-9097 SUVA, FIJI (March 06, 2024)
    Distinguished Visitors walk aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), March 06, 2024. USS Antietam (CG 54) is deployed in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) program, a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.24.2024 01:46
    Photo ID: 8305045
    VIRIN: 240306-N-FN072-9097
    Resolution: 5456x3632
    Size: 7.14 MB
    Location: FJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distinguished Visit [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Julia Boykin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

