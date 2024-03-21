Distinguished Visit

240306-N-FN072-9126 SUVA, FIJI (March 06, 2024)
Chief Boatswain’s Mate, Andres Chavez, discusses anchoring evolutions on the Forecastle of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), March 06, 2024. USS Antietam (CG 54) is deployed in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) program, a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin)
