240306-N-FN072-9126 SUVA, FIJI (March 06, 2024)

Chief Boatswain’s Mate, Andres Chavez, discusses anchoring evolutions on the Forecastle of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), March 06, 2024. USS Antietam (CG 54) is deployed in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) program, a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.24.2024 01:46 Photo ID: 8305043 VIRIN: 240306-N-FN072-9126 Resolution: 5456x3632 Size: 5.4 MB Location: FJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Distinguished Visit [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Julia Boykin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.