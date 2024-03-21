Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Texas State [Image 4 of 7]

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Texas State

    SAN MARCOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performs at Texas State University while on their 2024 national tour. The Navy’s premier chorus will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

    U.S. Navy Band
    San Marcos
    Sea Chanters
    Texas State
    2024 National Tour

