Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Texas State

Members of the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus perform a country medley wearing prop cowboy hats at Texas State University on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. The Navy’s premier choir will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

