Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Exchange Yokosuka Hosts Spring into Easter [Image 9 of 10]

    Navy Exchange Yokosuka Hosts Spring into Easter

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.24.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2024) - A child poses with the Easter Bunny in the Navy Exchange Yokosuka Children's Store March 24, 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Main Base. The installation xchange hosted a Spring into Easter event and provided free cookies, juice boxes, crafts, an Easter Egg Hunt, and photos with the Easter Bunny. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.24.2024 00:35
    Photo ID: 8305018
    VIRIN: 240324-N-FG395-1031
    Resolution: 7033x7033
    Size: 34.58 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Exchange Yokosuka Hosts Spring into Easter [Image 10 of 10], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Exchange Yokosuka Hosts Spring into Easter
    Navy Exchange Yokosuka Hosts Spring into Easter
    Navy Exchange Yokosuka Hosts Spring into Easter
    Navy Exchange Yokosuka Hosts Spring into Easter
    Navy Exchange Yokosuka Hosts Spring into Easter
    Navy Exchange Yokosuka Hosts Spring into Easter
    Navy Exchange Yokosuka Hosts Spring into Easter
    Navy Exchange Yokosuka Hosts Spring into Easter
    Navy Exchange Yokosuka Hosts Spring into Easter
    Navy Exchange Yokosuka Hosts Spring into Easter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Easter

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Navy Exchange
    Easter Bunny

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT